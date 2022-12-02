Lifestyle

5 reasons why you have suddenly started gaining weight

5 reasons why you have suddenly started gaining weight

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 02, 2022, 12:38 pm 3 min read

Suddenly gaining weight can be frustrating and confusing

"Why am I gaining weight?" It's a common question we all have asked at some point in our lives. Even if you eat healthy, work out, and maintain a fairly good lifestyle, you may still be prone to sudden weight gain. Don't worry! You are not alone. Read on to know five possible reasons why you are suddenly gaining weight.

You are eating too healthy too much

While eating healthy is important, what's equally important is ensuring how much you eat. Many nutritious foods like avocados, oatmeal, quinoa, dark chocolate, nuts, and nut butter can lead to weight gain when eaten in excess because they are dense in calories. Also, if you are eating too much tasteless food in your pursuit to stay healthy, you might fall for hard-to-ignore cravings.

Eating too much after a workout session

Wondering why you are gaining weight despite working out? The time you spend exercising might be the reason to blame. A study analyzed that people have a tendency to overestimate the calorie they burn and end up eating more on days they work out intensely. True, working out helps in losing weight, but it's equally important to keep track of your calorie intake.

You are not drinking enough water

A study by the University of Birmingham found that drinking two glasses of water before each meal could remarkably help in weight loss. So, experiencing the opposite effect on your weight should not come as surprise if not drinking an ample amount of water. Drinking enough water can make you feel full, so you don't end up eating extra than your body needs.

You are not eating enough in the morning

Eating enough in the morning prevents you from overeating at night. It often happens that we are not conscious of how hungry we were throughout the day until we sit for dinner. As a result, we end up nibbling non-stop. Eating heavy at night is a strict no for weight loss. We don't get enough opportunities to burn those extra calories after dinner.

You are taking a high-salt diet

Most people consume more salt than the recommended maximum level of intake. The sodium present in salt can make you retain water and cause bloating. Your gut stores water and can make it seem as if you have gained sudden weight in your stomach. While the truth is, it's just the weight of water. Drink more water to cut your sodium intake.