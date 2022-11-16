Lifestyle

5 lesser-known health benefits of raspberries

Written by Sneha Das Nov 16, 2022, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Raspberries are low in calories and are loaded with essential nutrients

Raspberries are sweet and tart berries that are usually harvested during the summer season and autumn. They are low in calories and are loaded with essential nutrients like fiber, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and copper. They also have cancer-fighting properties. Here are five amazing health benefits of raspberries that you must know about.

Weight loss Aids in weight loss

The fiber and manganese in raspberries will keep you full for a longer time and prevent unhealthy cravings, thereby promoting weight loss. These low-calorie fruits are high in water content which makes them quite filling. One cup of raspberries contains only 64 calories and eight grams of fiber. They also contain a compound called resveratrol that helps burn body fat.

Skin health Helps slow down aging

Loaded with antioxidants, raspberries are great for your skin and help reduce signs of aging by eliminating free radicals in the body. These healthy fruits are also rich in vitamin C which improves collagen production and prevents skin damage caused by UV rays. Raspberries contain a compound called tiliroside that inhibits melanin production at the intracellular levels and acts as a skin-whitening agent.

Digestive health Helps in digestion

The fiber and water content in raspberries keep your digestive tract healthy and prevent constipation and indigestion problems. The fiber in these fruits promotes the regularity of bowel movements and helps in the elimination of harmful toxins. Raspberry leaves also prevent ailments related to the gastrointestinal tract.

Bone health Improves symptoms of arthritis

The anti-inflammatory properties of raspberries reduce symptoms of arthritis and support your joint health. These fruits protect against arthritis by blocking an enzyme called COX-2 that is responsible for causing pain and inflammation. According to an American study, the polyphenols in raspberries protect your cartilage and reduce the symptom of arthritis. They also prevent a condition called bone resorption.

Anti-cancer properties Has anti-cancer properties

The high ratio of antioxidants in raspberries gives them anti-cancer properties which protect you from certain types of cancer. According to test-tube studies on oral, breast, and prostate cancer, raspberry extracts block the growth of cancer cells and destroy them. Another test-tube study showed that raspberry extracts could kill up to 90% of stomach, colon, and breast cancer cells.