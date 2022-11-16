Lifestyle

Trendy lehenga color options for day and evening weddings

Modern-day brides are going for unconventional lehenga shades

While red is the most classic color choice when it comes to wedding lehengas, modern-day brides are experimenting with contemporary and trendy looks. Embellished lehengas with intricately crafted blouses and dupattas in unique unconventional shades are getting popular among brides these days. Shiva V Haranshikare, head - fashion & design at CloudTailor takes shares some lehenga colors perfect for day and night weddings separately.

Pastel shades Aqua blue, powder pink or sky blue for day weddings

If you are getting married in the day, then go for pastel shades like aqua blue, powder pink, or sky blue that are not only soothing to the eyes but also look chic and elegant. With these extremely feminine color bases, you can choose a lehenga with pretty floral motifs on them. You can also go for subtle colors like lilac and lavender.

Breezy shades Lemon yellow, and pale green for the day

Colors like lemon yellow and pale green are close to nature and will bring out freshness and positivity in the bride's overall look. They are perfect for outdoor weddings. Go for light and breezy lehengas with floral prints or fine faux mirror work with a heavily embellished border and pair it up with green beaded jewelry. You can also select a nude grey shade.

Glamorous shades Raspberry or maroon lehenga for night weddings

Bright and glamorous shades like raspberry and maroon look excellent during nighttime functions. That's why most brides choose lehengas in shades of red. You can go for flowy and smooth fabric like satin silk or rich velvets to highlight the royal shades and look regal. Go for lehengas with glistening stones, shiny sequins, and three-dimensional embellishments to shine and sparkle like a star.

Classy look Silver, off-white and dusty rose for nighttime wedding look

For a classy nighttime wedding or reception look, silver, off-white, dusty rose and dull gold are some unconventional shades that you can pick. Choose a silver lehenga with metallics to shine and shimmer on your wedding. Or opt for lehengas with heavy embroidery, pearls, and gemstones to add more glamour. You can also go for silver outfits with peach undertones or a pink border.