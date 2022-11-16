Lifestyle

National Fast Food Day: Try these unique recipes today

National Fast Food Day is an unofficial holiday observed annually on November 16 in the US. Today is the perfect day to not worry about cooking dinner and just hit up your favorite guilty pleasure fast food. Get a dose of your favorite convenience food with these lesser-known and unique Indian fast food recipes. Try these at home today.

Soft and spicy Kalari Kulcha, Jammu

Heat oil on a non-stick pan on a high flame. Lower the flame to medium and place Kalari cheese on it. Leave it until it is cooked from the inside. When done, take a kulcha, slit it a little and apply butter and salt to it. Now place the Kalari in the middle of the kulcha, smother it with mint chutney, and serve hot.

Crispy but soft Dhuska, Jharkhand

Soak rice and dal for 4-5 hours. Grind with green chilies, garlic, and a little water. The batter should not be very thick nor too runny. Add turmeric and salt to it. Heat oil in a pan, and with the help of a spoon gently add the batter to the oil. Fry until golden on both sides. Serve the dhaka hot and steaming.

Curdy Multani moth kachori, Delhi

Soak and boil the moth beans in a pressure cooker. Cook ginger-garlic paste and onions in a pan. Add red chili, turmeric, coriander, amchoor powder, and salt to the cooked dal. Make dough with flour, wheat flour, salt, and fennel seeds. Then roll it out and fry soft kachoris. In a bowl, crumble the kachoris, and add prepared moth and green chutney, enjoy!

Fried fun Punugulu, Andhra Pradesh

Chop onion, green chilies, and coriander leaves. Mix maida and yogurt nicely into a thick dough with a consistency of idli mix. Add the chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and salt to this mixture. Heat oil in a pan. Make small balls of this mixture and fry them in hot oil. Wait till they turn golden brown before you relish them with chutney.

Melts in your mouth Keema'r doi bora, West Bengal

Fry chopped onions and green chilies in hot oil. Next, add minced mutton, salt, and garam masala. Cook for 5-6 minutes and grind. In a bowl, add mashed potatoes, green chilies, beaten eggs, chopped onions, and minced meat and mix well. Make small balls and deep-fry. Mix yogurt, mint, roasted spices, salt, and sugar and pour over the mutton balls. Enjoy!