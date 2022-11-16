Lifestyle

Kumkumadi oil: How, why, and when to use it

Nov 16, 2022

Kumkumadi oil penetrates through the skin with ease

Kumkumadi essential oil also known as saffron oil is an age-old Ayurvedic elixir that is used for a multitude of skin problems, disorders, or general skin health. It has grown increasingly popular recently, in the homegrown beauty segment, where people are relying on online sources to extract and use the oil. Medha Singh, CEO, Juvena Herbals, shares the best use of this miraculous elixir.

Enriching nutrients Who can use kumkumadi oil?

"Kumkumadi oil is perhaps one of the most potent oils available in the market. It is packed with enriching nutrients that address several skin problems and work equally well on nearly every skin type," says Singh. "It is not recommended for individuals with acne-prone skin, or skin pores that clog easily, as it is inherently hot in nature, which could aggravate problems that arise due to this property," explains Singh.

Uses How to use kumkumadi oil

Kumkumadi oil is extremely salubrious and penetrates through the skin with ease. However, it cannot be applied by itself to the skin; due to its heaty nature, it requires a sweet oil such as almond oil or sesame oil to deliver the best results. Mixing 10 drops of pure kumkumadi essential oil with 10ml of sweet oil will give you the desired serum to be applied overnight.

Blends Mixing kumkumadi oil with herbs can yield better results

Kumkumadi oil can also be blended with a moisturizer or massage cream, to increase its absorption and retention. "To further increase the benefits of kumkumadi essential oil, many experts suggest mixing it which some herbs that complement one another. Herbs such as star anise, green fennel seeds, licorice, cardamom, and to some extent mint leaves can be added to this healthful concoction," says Singh.

Benefits How saffron oil benefits your skin

The list of benefits one can expect from the regular and appropriate use of this oil blend is extensive and reassuring. By applying kumkumadi oil, users can experience diminishing wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines, and other signs of aging. It also helps reduce hyperpigmentation, freckles, and post-acne blemishes. Kumkumadi oil also reduces crow's feet, puffiness, facial bloating, and acanthosis nigricans, a skin pigmentation problem.

Difference Distinguish between pure kumkumadi oil and an adulterated blend

There are two parameters to differentiate between pure kumkumadi essential oil and an impure blend. Upon using kumkumadi oil, you must experience a visible difference night after night. Many commercial sellers infuse their oil with artificial fragrances and carcinogenic preservatives to retain the scent of saffron. Pure kumkumadi oil, however, loses its scent a mere 5-10 minutes post-application.