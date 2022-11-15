Lifestyle

Did you know you could increase your height with yoga?

Nov 15, 2022

Try these easy-peasy and effective yoga poses

If you are looking forward to adding a few centimeters to your height without any medical procedure, try yoga. Yoga offers a multitude of benefits, one of which is also appearing taller when practiced regularly. It gives a gentle nudge to the growth hormone when you indulge in some specific asanas. Here are five yoga poses that you can try to increase your height.

Mountain pose Tadasana

Stand straight on your feet, keeping your shoulders and neck aligned and straight. As you inhale, lift both your arms up in the air and parallel to each other. Slowly lift up your heels and then stand on your toes. Stretch your body as much as possible and keep your legs and arms straight. Repeat this pose a few times.

Camel pose Ustrasana

Kneel on the ground with your legs stretched back. Make sure your soles face the ceiling. Place both your hands on your hips and take a deep breath in. Bend backward to make an arch, place your palms on your feet for support, and let your head hang back. Ensure your hands and neck are straight. Hold this pose for about 10 seconds.

West stretching pose Paschimottanasana

Sit on your yoga mat and stretch your legs outward as much as possible. As you exhale, bend forward and try to hold your toes with your hands. If not, you can hold your ankles. Now keep your back straight and try to rest your face on your knees. While practicing this pose, do not bend your knees, and breathe normally.

Tree pose Vrikshasana

Stand with your feet together. Place your hands at the side and breathe normally. Now fold your right leg toward your left knee and stand only on the left leg. The sole of your right foot should touch the inner left thigh. Balancing, raise your arms over your head and join them. Ensure your elbows don't bend. Hold the pose for a few seconds.

Bow pose Dhanurasana

Begin by lying down on your belly on the floor, keeping your legs parallel and distant from each other. Now bend your knees and bring your feet up in the air. Hold your ankles using your palms and ensure a firm grip. Stretching your legs and arms as much as possible, look up and hold this pose for a few seconds. Breathe normally.