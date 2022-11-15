Lifestyle

Try these 5 yummy recipes using cashews

Written by Sneha Das Nov 15, 2022, 11:29 am 2 min read

These kidney-shaped nuts have a sweet and buttery taste

One of the most nutrient-rich nuts, cashews are not only great to snack on but also make a good addition to meals. These kidney-shaped nuts have a sweet and buttery taste. They are a good source of protein and fiber and contain essential phytochemicals with antioxidant properties that prevent heart diseases and the risk of cancer. Try these five delicious cashew recipes.

Spicy creamy gravy Cashew curry

Saute cumin seeds, bay leaf, and cinnamon stick in oil until aromatic. Add onion and saute well. Add tomato-onion paste and saute again. Add turmeric, coriander powder, red chili powder, salt, and mix. Add water and cream and stir well. Add roasted cashews, stir well, cover, and simmer for five minutes. Add garam masala, coriander leaves, and kasuri methi, mix and serve.

Aromatic rice dish Cashew pulao

Saute cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, and black cumin seeds in ghee in a pressure cooker. Add onions and cashew nuts to it and saute well. Add mint leaves, green chilies, coriander leaves, and ginger-garlic paste, and cook. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix. Add water, soaked basmati rice, and dried rose petals, and cook up to one whistle. Serve hot after 15 minutes.

Indian dessert Kaju katli

Blend cashew nuts into a fine powder. Combine together this powder and milk powder in a bowl. Combine water and sugar in a non-stick pan, add the cashew-milk powder mixture and cook well. Pour the cashew mixture into a plate and let it cool. Knead into a dough, flatten it, and roll it into a circle. Cut into diamond shapes and serve.

Eggless biscuits Cashew biscuits

Combine together plain flour and chopped cashew nuts in a deep bowl. Cream butter, vanilla essence, and powdered sugar in another bowl. Add the plain flour-cashew nut mixture and combine everything well. Gradually add milk and knead into a semi-stiff dough. Place the dough on a flat surface, roll it into a rectangle, shape and bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes. Enjoy!

Thick and creamy Cashew kheer

This creamy and luscious kheer recipe can be your dessert after a hearty meal to satisfy your sweet cravings. Blend cashew nuts into a fine paste. Boil the milk until thick and creamy. Add condensed milk and stir continuously. Add cardamom powder and mix well for a few minutes. Add cashew nut paste and stir well until thick. Garnish with more cashew nuts. Enjoy!