Lifestyle

Enjoy a flavorful winter with these season-special desserts

Enjoy a flavorful winter with these season-special desserts

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 15, 2022, 09:10 am 2 min read

Satiate your sweet tooth this winter with these five delectable desserts

Time to snuggle and tuck into some winter-special desserts! Winter is all about woolens, bonfires, and yes, those piping-hot servings of the season's most coveted food! So now as our days become nippy, it's the perfect time to satiate our cravings on a flavorsome note. Here are five winter-special desserts that you should cook and savor for some warmth.

Red deliciousness Gajar ka halwa

Peel and grate some carrots. Put them in milk, add some cardamom, and simmer it until the water evaporates. Now, heat some ghee in a pan and add the carrot mixture to it. Keep cooking for 10 to 15 minutes on a gentle flame. Stir in sugar to taste and continue cooking until the mixture boasts a deep red color. Add nuts and serve.

Crunchy Til ke laddoo

Heat some canola oil and add some sesame seeds to it. Cook until they turn golden and then keep aside. Soak some saffron stands in warm milk and reserve it. Now, melt jaggery to liquid and keep stirring till it froths. Once done, mix with saffron milk. Add khoya and sesame seeds, and mix well. Finally, make laddoo shapes from the mixture and serve.

Powdered Panjiri

Roast makhanas for 10 minutes on a very low flame. Separately, heat some ghee and fry some almonds on a low flame. Avoid burning them. Once done, remove them and now fry acacia gum (goand) till crisp. Keep it aside. Saute chironji on low heat for seven to 10 minutes. Roast grated coconut with ghee and then combine all the above mixtures. Set and serve.

Nutty Gajak

Roast some sesame seeds on low heat till they turn brown. Separately, combine sugar, ghee, and two tablespoons of water, and cook on medium heat till it's thick and syrupy. Add roasted sesame seeds and chopped cashews and mix well. Coat a tray with ghee and transfer this mixture to it. Level with a spatula. While hot, make cuts on it, cool and serve.

Winter favorite Moong dal ka halwa

Wash some moong dhuli dal (husked green lentil) and grind coarsely. Add some sugar to milk and boil till it dissolves. Now, grab a kadhai, add ghee and dal and stir fry on low heat. Add milk mixture to the fried dal and mix well. Cook over low heat till the liquid gets absorbed. Mix cardamom powder and some almonds. Serve hot.