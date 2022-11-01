Lifestyle

Ever heard of breadfruit? Check out its health benefits

Here's a lesser-known fruit with magical healing properties! Breadfruit belongs to the same family as jackfruit and is grown heavily in regions including Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific islands. With its texture that resembles bread, this exotic fruit has a potato-like flavor and boasts an enticing nutrient profile. Here are the top five health benefits of breadfruit that you should know.

Breadfruit is quite rich in potassium as you can derive about 490 mg of this nutrient from it. Potassium ensures smooth blood flow through the arteries, ensuring that your blood pressure and heart rate are stable. In addition to this, various studies have revealed that this delicious fruit also reduces bad cholesterol in your body, thus ensuring good heart health.

Breadfruit is blessed with the goodness of iron, vitamin C, and many other nutrients. Iron, specifically, is required for the proper functioning of the cells in your body as they play a role in supplying oxygen to your brain. It is also rich in antioxidants, which, as per studies are useful in reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Breadfruit is the perfect addition to your weight loss diet. How? Well, this fruit is loaded with dietary fiber, which fosters healthy weight management. Fiber keeps you fuller for a long period of time, thereby keeping cravings and unhealthy snacking at bay. Additionally, it is also a good source of proteins that boost metabolism and help you shed those extra kilos.

Cancer occurs when your body experiences a long-term free radical damage to the cells. However, breadfruit, which is packed with antioxidants including vitamin A, C, K, and E, and omega-3 fatty acids may prevent cancer. Antioxidants are known to reduce the free radicals in the body, controlling the growth of cancer-causing cells. Many studies highlight its effectiveness in healing skin cancer.

Breadfruit offers a plethora of nutrients including calcium, potassium, iron, and folate. It is also rich in vitamin B1, which is one of the many nutrients that tone the walls of your digestive tract, where the majority of the immunity system is located. Its fiber content acts as food for the good bacteria in your gut, making it stronger.