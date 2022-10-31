Lifestyle

What happens after we die? These books have the answer

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 31, 2022, 06:13 pm 3 min read

'Read in peace' because these books are based on evidence. Many of us ponder about what really happens to us after death. Spirituality urges one to think about it. While some say that our soul passes through a brightly-lit tunnel, others believe they find another body within a few hours. However, the real crux is hidden in these five books that explain the afterlife.

Near-death experiences 'Evidence of the Afterlife' by Jeffrey Long and Paul Perry

Written by Jeffrey Long and Paul Perry, this book is a collection of near-death experiences. It is grounded in first-hand information culled from more than 1,600 verified participants who have faced near-death experiences in their lives. The book presents the truth of the dead people returning to share their tales with their loved ones, proving there's a life after death that awaits us all.

Reveals the spirit world 'Journey of Souls' by Michael Newton

This fine print reveals the spirit world. In this book, Michael Newton uses a special hypnosis technique on 29 different people to access their hidden memories of the afterlife. The participants share how death feels and what really happens with the soul after death. They even share graphic details of who we meet after death and why we choose to return to Earth.

Views about life and death 'The Afterlife of Billy Fingers' by Annie Kagan

This book is based on a true incident and is quite awakening at changing your views about life and death. The author shares her communication with her brother Billy, who began to speak to her just weeks after his unexpected death. Billy's vivid descriptions and real-time information about his ongoing journey will acquaint you with your place in the Universe.

Findings on the afterlife 'On Life After Death' by Elisabeth Kubler-Ross

Penned by Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, this book is a collection of four essays. These essays are based on her studies of more than 20,000 people who had encountered near-death experiences. The book showcases the original, sensitive, and even some controversial findings on death, dying, and the afterlife. It encourages readers to approach the end of life with love and compassion.

People who return to life 'Life After Life' by Raymond A. Moody, Jr.

This book presents studies of 100 people who experienced clinical death and came back from the other side. You read through their experiences and views, weaved in their own words. Additionally, you will also chance upon concepts like a bright light, tunnels, and the idea that our loved ones wait for us on the other side. Check out more such book recommendations.