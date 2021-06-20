#HealthBytes: Simple yoga asanas that the elderly can try out

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 11:26 am

Aging is inevitable, and to witness age-related changes in the body and mind is certainly not an easy task. Yoga is an incredible tool that can help the elderly build core strength and muscles while also helping them cope mentally with their bodily changes. Here are some of the yoga asanas that can be easily mastered by all age groups.

Baddha Konasana

Baddha Konasana or the butterfly pose

Sit erect with your feet stretched out. Exhale and bend your knees while pulling in your heels as close to the pelvis as you can. Press the soles of your feet against each other. Using your thumb and your first finger, hold the big toes. Hold the pose for about 45 seconds to one minute. Inhale and stretch your legs. Relax.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana or the cobra pose

Lie down on your stomach. Place your hands on the mat, close to your chest. Slowly push your hands against the ground and lift your shoulders, head, and chest off the mat. Stretch your back and your toes. Don't lift your feet. Make sure your pubic bone is touching the mat. Steady your breath and look forward. Hold for a few seconds and relax.

Trikonasana

Trikonasana or the triangle pose

Stand straight with your feet wide apart. While inhaling, bend your body to the right and lift your left hand up. Let your right hand touch the ground. Let your head be in a neutral position and both the hands diagonal to each other. Your body should be bent sideways. Inhale, relax, and come back to a normal position. Repeat on the other side.

Adho mukha svanasana

Adho mukha svanasana or the downward facing dog pose

To begin with, get into a table-top position. Exhale while gently lifting hips and straightening elbows and legs. Your body should now look like an inverted "V." Now, make sure that the ears touch the inside of the arms. Hold this pose for a few seconds. Return to the initial position by bending the knees and returning to the table-top position.