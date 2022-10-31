Lifestyle

Man who won £108M lottery is now bored with luxury

Written by Sneha Das Oct 31, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

Neil Trotter had won a whopping £107.9 million EuroMillions prize in 2014

Winning a lottery worth millions of dollars is a dream for many and of course, luck plays its part. But, luck favored a UK-based car mechanic Neil Trotter and his dream came true after he won a whopping £107.9 million EuroMillions prize in 2014. However, recently Trotter revealed that he finds his luxurious life at a plush mansion with supercars "quite boring." Err... what?

Trotter from Coulsdon in South London had won the Europe-wide lottery in March 2014 after he purchased the Lucky Dip tickets worth £10. One of the tickets matched the seven numbers required to score big. After the big win, Trotter, a car enthusiast upgraded his cars from Ford Focus to luxury supercars like Porches and Jaguars. He also bought a luxurious Grade II-listed mansion.

The mansion that he bought also has a private lake and is spread across a 400-acre estate. After the win, Trotter quit his job but now he thinks his luxurious life full of leisure and millions of pounds is boring. "Going from having to work to not having to work anymore was quite a strange thing to adjust to," he told The Sun.

"I soon found out that sitting at home watching tv all day was quite boring," Trotter added. In 2019, Trotter expressed in an interview that he had an inkling about becoming a lottery winner one day. "Being a Trotter, I knew I'd be a millionaire one day - and I somehow knew I'd win the lottery," he had said.

Camelot who runs the lottery had warned the former mechanic to spend his winnings wisely and in the correct way. However, Trotter said that after his win, he is living his dream of driving roaring-fast supercars. His businessman father Jim Trotter already owned some luxury cars including the stunning Jaguar F-type and his son's big win took the wealth a level higher.