Lifestyle

Can you beat this teenager in finishing the 'Maharaja Thali'?

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 10, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Nicolas Kipgen walked home with Rs. 10,000 after finishing the Maharaja Thali in time

Humans never cease to amaze with their unique talents. An 18-year-old in Guwahati took the challenge of finishing a humongous "Maharaja Thali," won, and walked away with Rs. 10,000. Not only did he finish in time but also asked for an ice cream after! While we have seen many food challenges fail and succeed over the years, seldom do some remain in the memory.

Winner speaks Kipgen completed the entire course in less than 30 minutes

Nicolas Kipgen, from Manipur, was at a shopping mall in Guwahati when he came across the challenge of finishing a large amount of food in a stipulated time. The teenager told Network18, "I took the challenge as it excited me. I completed the entire course of Maharaja Thali in 28 minutes and 30 seconds. The biryani was yummy and I felt great."

The challenge What all did Kipgen hog?

Called the 'Maharaja Thali,' the said combo meal contains two naans, a plate of chicken 65, a plate of tandoori wings, a bowl of Afghani chicken, a glass of sweetened lassi, chach, and mojito each, four bowls of raita and two types of dessert. The time allotted to contestants to finish all of this is just 45 minutes. The winner gets Rs. 10,000.

Outlet owner speaks Outlet has two more challenges lined up

Owner of The Biryani KingDum, Akash Hazarika, said, "I am super happy that someone succeeded at the challenge and in such little time." He also expressed his surprise at how the young boy completed the challenge with a spoon. Hazarika has a couple of more challenges up his sleeves - "Bullet challenge," completing which one gets a Bullet bike, and "Thar Challenge."

Eating contests Eating competitions as marketing campaigns

Eating contests like these aren't uncommon in the country. While some are held for just fun and frolic, others are used as extensive marketing campaigns to promote the dishes of a certain restaurant or food joint. Although many foodies, intrigued by the offer, pour in to attempt the challenge and fail, only a few handfuls succeed and walk out with a reward.