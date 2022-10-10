Lifestyle

5 stylish Diwali outfit ideas for women

Written by Sneha Das Oct 10, 2022, 05:19 pm 3 min read

These few stylish outfit ideas will make you sparkle this Diwali.

Diwali is around the corner and it's the perfect time to dazzle by putting on your favorite outfits. While traditional attires are the ones that instantly come to mind on Diwali, you can also try some stylish Indo-western looks to stand out in the crowd. If you are confused with your Diwali looks, then check out these five super stylish outfit ideas.

Experimental fashion Crop top and palazzo set

Try something new and interesting this year with a crop top and palazzo set and grab some enticed eyeballs. You can go for a pastel-colored set with an embellished crop top with a peplum hem that highlights your midriff, and pair it up with a matching and flowy palazzo. Compliment your look with a traditional pair of jhumkas and a nice pair of jootis.

Comfortable and chic Short kurti with dhoti pants

This attire is one of the most comfortable ones to wear at a Diwali party and makes for an experimental, and super-stylish look. Go for solid-colored dhoti pants in dark brown, blue, pink, or yellow, and pair them up with a similar-colored short kurti with floral or paisley prints. Put on a mandarin collar jacket and strappy high heels to complete the look.

Traditional and stylish Ethnic jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are not only highly fashionable and super-chic but also comfortable and easy to move around in. Go for a nice ethnic jumpsuit with pockets to add drama and flair to your overall look. Pick bright shades like green, red, purple, or orange with some ethnic embroidery on them. Complement your look with a traditional pair of earrings, golden sandals, and a dainty handbag.

Saree Try a shimmery pre-stitched saree

If you love sarees but do not know how to wear them or find them difficult to carry, then pre-stitched sarees are the perfect options for you. A pre-stitched saree is a skirt with pleats that are already lined. They fit almost all sizes and do not require a petticoat. Choose a pre-stitched shimmery saree with a ruffled hem and an embellished jacket blouse.

Ethnic ensemble A nice sharara dress

Classic sharara dresses never go out of style and are a must-have piece of ethnic ensembles for your Diwali wardrobe. Opt for a sharara-style salwar kameez with a flared bottom, short kurti, and a sheer embellished dupatta. You can choose a set adorned with sequins, stonework, or mirrorwork to add that shimmer and bling festivities call for. Complete your look with minimal statement jewelry.