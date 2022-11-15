Lifestyle

Here are the 5 astonishing health benefits of drinking wine

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 15, 2022, 06:25 am 3 min read

From heart to bones, here are five health benefits of drinking wine in moderation

Wine makes everything fine when consumed in moderation. Long thought of as a heart-friendly concoction, many researchers around the world have associated wine with low coronary heart diseases and mortality. In fact, you may not believe but wine is packed with antioxidants and compounds including polyphenols, resveratrol, and quercetin. With that said, check out the top five surprising health benefits of drinking wine.

So hearty May improve heart health

Wine is known to protect heart cells from tissue damage and also relax your coronary arteries. The antioxidants present in it, especially resveratrol, reduces LDL, the "bad" cholesterol. Not just that, it also prevents blood clots and damage to blood vessels, which are otherwise among the major causes of heart diseases. Research says resveratrol also decreases the risk of inflammation and blood clotting.

Role of compounds May shield against cancer

As per research conducted by the University of Crete in Greece, compounds in wine that lower the risk of heart ailments also slow the growth of breast cancer cells in the body. In addition to this, wine also features phenols, that suppress the growth of prostate cancer cells. What's more? Well, another research concluded that wine, especially red wine, may help heal oral cancer.

Information Drink in moderation or don't drink at all

Overconsumption of anything is injurious to health, especially when it comes to alcohol. Drinking too much can do more harm than good by leading to accidents, strokes, heart failure, liver diseases, high blood pressure, and obesity. Pregnant women and those on medications should avoid it.

Good for gut May aid digestion

Red wine in particular is loaded with antibacterial properties that are known to treat stomach-related issues. In fact, research has it that people who red drink wine in moderation have better gut health. In addition to this, consuming wine has also been proven to reduce infection from Helicobacter pylori, which is a bacterium that is usually found in the stomach.

Good for the mind May keep your memory sharp

Wine may lead to better memory and retention power, as said by research. The resveratrol present in this concoction inhibits the formation of beta-amyloid protein, which acts as a key ingredient to heal patients down with Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, research conveys that a glass of wine can actually help your mind relax by fighting off inflammations and toxins.

Stay strong May keep your bones strong

This may be news to you but it has been proven that red wine may cut down the risk of developing osteoporosis. This has been concluded after research that found greater bone density than non-drinkers or heavy drinkers. Another research involving 500 aged women revealed that bone mineral density was 12% to 16% higher in only moderate drinkers.