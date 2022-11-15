Lifestyle

5 different ways to use a concealer

5 different ways to use a concealer

Written by Sneha Das Nov 15, 2022, 02:50 am 3 min read

Concealers help hide your imperfections on your face

One of the star beauty products in your makeup bag, a concealer not only masks your dark circles, blemishes, dark spots, wrinkles, and other imperfections but also adds a sheen and brightening effect to your skin. Apart from hiding your imperfections, a concealer can also be used to prime your eyelids and contour your face. Here are five different ways to use it.

Fuller lips Create fuller lips

If you want to flaunt pouty and fuller lips, a concealer can come to your rescue easily. First, prep and moisturize your lips with a hydrating lip balm. Use a concealer over your natural lip line and blend it using a brush. Trace slightly outside your natural lip line using a lip liner, blending it toward your lip's center. Fill your lips with lipstick.

Eyeshadow base Use as an eyeshadow base

Some eyeshadow colors refuse to pop on your eyelids no matter how much you apply. However, a concealer can make your eyeshadow color more vibrant and make it long-lasting. Apply a thin layer of the concealer all over your eyelids, blend well and wait for a few seconds. Apply a nude eyeshadow, blend well and then go for vibrant shades to prevent any patchiness.

Contouring Use as a cream contour

Did you know that your concealer can double up as a contour? Well, instead of investing in expensive contours, use a dark-shade concealer to create a sculpted look with chiseled cheekbones. Choose a concealer one or two shades darker than your skin tone and use it as a cream contour to sculpt your nose, jawline, and cheekbones. Don't forget to blend well.

Highlighting Use as a highlighter to brighten and illuminate

If you want to highlight and illuminate your facial features, then concealers can be your best friend. Use a concealer one or two shades lighter than your skin tone, apply it on the highest points of your face like the bridge of your nose, the top of your cheekbones, and the cupid's bow area, and blend well. This will give you a natural glow.

Moisturizer Use it as a tinted moisturizer

While you cannot use a concealer as a foundation, you can easily use it as a lightweight tinted moisturizer. However, concealers have high coverage, and applying them directly over your face can make it look cakey and patchy. So, mix your concealer with a moisturizer and then apply it all over your face for a naturally radiant look with medium coverage.