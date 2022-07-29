Lifestyle

National Lipstick Day 2022: History, significance and celebration

Written by Sneha Das Jul 29, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

Lipstick not only elevates your entire makeup look but also boosts your confidence.

Observed on July 29 every year in the United States, National Lipstick Day celebrates the colored cosmetic that defines beauty and femininity in the world of makeup. Rummage through your lipstick collection and join a million others in celebrating the day to showcase self-love. Did you know American makeup artist Huda Kattan is recognized as the modern-day founder of the day?

History History of the day

The ancient Sumerians and residents of the Indus Valley were the first to explore the concept of lipsticks. They used crushed gemstones to color their faces and lips. However, the first discovery of lipsticks made with beeswax was made 1,000 years ago. These gained immense popularity in the 19th century. The first commercial lipstick, made in France, had deer tallow, beeswax, and castor oil.

Significance Significance of the day

Apart from enhancing a woman's facial beauty, lipsticks also moisturize and make your lips supple. Some lipstick formulas also shield your lips from harmful UV rays. A bright, bold, and show-stopping lip color can also boost your confidence. Every year, a portion of sales from lipstick products of popular brands like MAC, Estee Lauder, and L'Oreal goes to charities that support breast cancer research.

Facts Some interesting facts about lipsticks

During the NYC Suffragette Rally 1912, early feminists like Charlotte Perkins Gilman and Elizabeth Cady Stanton painted their lips as a symbol of liberation. Chemist Hazel Bishop is credited with discovering the process of making smudge-proof lipstick after working at a dermatologist's office during World War II. In fact, lipstick production was continued by Winston Churchill during World War II to boost morale.

Celebration How to celebrate this colorful day?

To celebrate the day, splurge on the high-end lipstick shade you have been eyeing for a long time, to brighten your day. Several brands offer steep discounts on this day. You can also experiment with unique lipstick shades like a rich purple or a ravishing blue if you please. Craft your perfect look and post a makeup tutorial on Instagram with the hashtag #NationalLipstickDay.