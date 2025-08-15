Made-in-India chips will hit the market by 2025-end: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will launch its own semiconductor chips by the end of 2025. The announcement was made during his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, where he hoisted the national flag for the 12th consecutive time. He said that while the idea of establishing semiconductor manufacturing plants was proposed decades ago, it never materialized.

Mission mode We are working on semiconductors on mission mode: PM Modi PM Modi stressed that India is now working in "mission mode" to change the narrative. He said, "We are working on semiconductors on Mission Mode... By the end of 2025, Made in India semiconductor chips, made by the people in India, will hit the market." The Prime Minister described this century as a "technology-driven century," emphasizing that nations excelling in technology would be more successful.

Energy self-reliance Link between semiconductors and India's clean energy goals PM Modi also linked the semiconductor push to India's larger goal of becoming self-reliant in energy. He said the government is taking steps in solar, hydrogen, and nuclear power to strengthen clean energy capacity. The Prime Minister noted that India has already achieved a 50% share of clean energy five years ahead of its original 2030 target.