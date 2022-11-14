Lifestyle

#SweetyWedsSheru: Gurugram couple hosts dog wedding, organizes dhols and 'haldi'

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 14, 2022, 05:54 pm 3 min read

Two dogs, Sweety and Sheru, were married in Gurugram's Palam Vihar extention

Here's probably the most pawesome wedding of this year! The wedding season is on and we have already got the most adorable 'tail' that is doing rounds on the internet today. Recently, a couple in Gurugram organized a wedding of two dogs named Sweet and Sheru. Not just that, even a haldi ceremony was hosted for the two furballs! Here's everything you should know.

The couple Meet Sweety and Sheru, the doggo couple that got hitched

A Gurugram-based couple recently hosted an elaborate Hindu wedding for their pet dog Sweety. The former stray dog was married to their neighbor's pet Sheru. Pretty much like a grand affair, the couple had invited over 100 barattis to the wedding and even went on to organize a haldi ceremony for the newlyweds. Invitation cards were printed and sent out to the guests.

Rituals The two took 'pheras' at 8:30 pm on Sunday

The wedding took place on November 13, Sunday, at Gurugram's Palam Vihar Extention in the evening. The pet parents had made all the necessary arrangements, including the couple's clothes to make it one memorable affair. In addition to this, dhols were also organized for the dog couple as a part of the celebration. People from the neighboring Jile Singh Colony attended this unique ceremony.

That's so 'pawdorable' "I did not have children, so my husband brought Sweety"

As per reports, Rani, the woman who raised Sweety, said that she did not have children, so her husband adopted the female dog from a local temple 3 years ago. Since then, both of them have together raised and treated Sweety like their child. Manita, Sheru's guardian, is also childless and had also adopted the male dog after picking him up from the streets.

A series of events A casual conversation that turned into a reality

Reports further convey that Rani and Manita, the two neighbors, causally discussed marrying their respective dogs to each other. However, after a while, the two got serious about it and wanted to make it a reality. In fact, Rani elatedly said that she now has the perfect opportunity to perform Kanyadaan, especially because she has been childless since the beginning.

Thoughts and responses "Some people like it, some don't. We are not concerned"

Sharing their thoughts on how people have reacted to the dogs' wedding, Manita said that she is not bothered and just followed her heart. She also added that many told her that police will put her and Rani behind bars, but the two weren't concerned. Further, the woman said that since they are childless, this was their only happiness.