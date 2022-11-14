Lifestyle

Panic attack vs anxiety attack: Let's understand the difference

Panic attack vs anxiety attack: Let's understand the difference

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 14, 2022, 04:57 pm 3 min read

From meaning to correlation, let's understand panic attacks and anxiety attacks

Both, panic attack and anxiety,﻿ are a state of uneasiness that put one's body in a flight-or-fight mode. They are sudden and often intense psychological responses to a situation that is deemed threatening. However, although they have pretty much the same symptoms, a panic attack differs from an anxiety attack in many ways. Let's understand the difference between the two mental health conditions.

Meaning Panic attacks are sudden, anxiety builds up gradually

Panic attacks show up suddenly and are quite intense with an overwhelming burst of emotions. They can be both expected and unexpected, making it a condition that can happen to anyone, anytime. On the other hand, an anxiety attack builds over time and generally happens once a fear or stress about something is established and aggravated. It can be mild, moderate, or severe.

Triggers Panic attacks usually aren't about triggers whereas anxiety is

Panic attacks don't always occur due to a trigger or a stressful situation. They can show up unexpectedly, may occur out of the blue, and their physical symptoms are stronger. Whereas, anxiety attacks are largely based on triggers and speed up gradually once the person is caught up in them. People with this condition are recommended to avoid their triggers as much as possible.

Information Here are some of the most common triggers

Panic attacks and anxiety attacks may prolong due to a stressful job, caffeine intake, accidents, social gatherings, chronic illnesses, traumatic experiences, fears and phobias, medication, guilt, gastric situations or skipping meals, conflicts or fights, separation from or loss of a loved one, etc.

Symptoms Panic attacks subside quickly, anxiety stays for prolonged periods

While panic attacks and anxiety share a certain set of symptoms that are the same, there are some that differ. A panic attack is sudden, with symptoms like a feeling of disconnection, loss of control, chest pain, and shaking. Its symptoms generally last only a few minutes. Anxiety induces more muscle tension, irritability, and disturbed sleep. Symptoms may last for weeks in worse cases.

Information Different people feel different body sensations

Although there are some common symptoms that one may feel during anxiety or panic attacks, their intensity and nature may differ. Some common symptoms include shortness of breath, racing heart, chills, trembling, choking, numbness, chest pain, fear of dying, fainting, headache, nausea, sweating, and fatigue.

The final takeaway Anxiety may lead to sudden panic attacks with similar symptoms

People with anxiety issues may get panic attacks, resulting in a burst of all the symptoms that the latter is known for. For instance, someone who gets anxious about enclosed spaces may deal with a sudden and sharp panic attack when inside an elevator. Just like panic about stressful situations leads to panic attacks, so can anxiety if not dealt with in time.