5 wonderful health benefits of tamarind

Written by Sneha Das Nov 14, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

Tamarind is also packed with essential nutrients

A type of tropical fruit, tamarind is a bean-like pod where the bean contains a sour pulp that turns sweet when it ripens. It is widely used in Asia, Africa, South and Central America as well as India in different sauces, candies, drinks, and chutneys. Tamarind is also packed with essential nutrients. Here are five amazing health benefits of this sour ingredient.

Weight loss Promotes weight loss

Loaded with fiber and zero fat content, tamarind can help with weight loss as it contains high amounts of polyphenols and flavonoids. This fruit helps promote satiety and reduces the intake of food, thereby promoting weight loss. Tamarind also contains hydroxy citric acid that helps reduce your appetite by hindering amylase, an enzyme responsible for converting carbohydrates into fat.

Digestive health Great for digestion

Packed with malic acid, tartaric acid, and potassium, tamarind has been used as a natural laxative since ancient times. It is great for your digestive health and can treat diarrhea due to its ability to relax abdominal muscles. The potassium bitartrate in it also relieves constipation and abdominal pain. According to studies, tamarind bark and root extracts can help soothe stomachache.

Skin health Great for your skin

The alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) and citric acid in tamarind help cleanse your skin and eliminate dead cells and other impurities, giving you a brighter and lighter complexion. The AHAs, pectin, and inverted sugar help hydrate and moisturize your skin, while reducing excess sebum production. The antioxidant polyphenols in tamarind eliminate free radicals in your body and reduce the melanin content in your skin.

Diabetic-friendly Helps manage diabetes

Tamarind seed extracts are great for diabetic patients as they are anti-inflammatory and can help stabilize blood sugar levels. Tamarind can also reverse the damage of the pancreatic tissue in people diagnosed with diabetes. Tamarind seeds can boost the neogenesis of pancreatic beta cells and can restore the ability to produce adequate insulin in diabetics. It also contains alpha-amylase which reduces blood sugar levels.

Heart health Promotes heart health

A great heart-friendly fruit, the flavonoids in tamarind help lower bad or LDL cholesterol and increase good or HDL cholesterol in your body which prevents the build-up of triglycerides in the blood. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, it can prevent the risk of developing atherosclerosis and several cardiovascular diseases. The potassium in tamarind also keeps your blood pressure in check.