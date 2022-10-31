Lifestyle

5 common dreams and their interpretations

5 common dreams and their interpretations

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 31, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Have you experienced any of these recurring dreams lately?

Dreams and nightmares are an everyday part of our lives, while we may not delve deep into the surreal factors of dreams, we often cannot ignore recurring dreams. Being late for an exam, falling from a height, or realizing that you're nude in public - we've all had such bizarre dreams. Supriya Aggarwal, a trauma-informed psychotherapist, shares five common dreams and what they mean.

Expectations Running late

"If you find yourself chasing a task or perhaps running towards a meeting or work, then it means that you are reeling under expectations that you are unable to fulfill," says Aggarwal. She adds, that it can also mean that in real life, you are trying to accomplish something important but feel that you may not be able to fulfill it.

Different interpretations Being naked

If you often dream of being naked, it can have different interpretations depending on how you are feeling in the dream. If you are uncomfortable and want to hide, it may mean that you are afraid of being vulnerable or that you are being exposed or framed wrongly. However, if you are comfortable in your skin, it means you have embraced your uniqueness.

Insecurity Falling from a height

Dreams about falling from a height or into nothingness, indicate a feeling of insecurity about a situation in real life or a feeling of being unsupported by people around you. "Since dreams are our subconscious's way of communicating with us, you may also want to re-strategize your current decisions if you dream of falling frequently," suggests Aggarwal.

Change Snakes

Seeing snakes in dreams is considered inauspicious in some cultures but actually, it is a very good sign. Snakes represent change, shedding the old and embracing the new. It can indicate that a transformation is on the horizon. Some interpretations also indicate that snake venom is transformative. So, next time when you freak out and wake up scared, remember there's change coming your way.

Sleep paralysis Losing your voice

It is rather common for people to have dreams where they feel stuck and struggle to shout out or call for help, unable to use their voice or move at all. "Physiologically, we all are paralyzed during the REM sleep cycle and those who experience sleep paralysis wake up before the cycle completes, hence, they find themselves unable to speak or move," explains Aggarwal.