5 creepy and fun makeup looks to try this Halloween

Written by Sneha Das Oct 31, 2022, 11:42 am 3 min read

Try these scary makeup looks this Halloween

Halloween is here and it's time to pull out your devilish costumes and let your bold and gothic makeup do all the talking. To create an easy Halloween makeup look, you just need a few regular cosmetics and channel your favorite pop culture icons or scary characters through creative beauty looks. Makeup artist Riya Monga guides us to plan some interesting Halloween looks.

Quirky and spooky Half-face makeup

This type of quirky makeup will also be fun by adding an extra oomph to your spooky outfit. You can paint one-half of your face a creepy joker and the other half can be fun and colorful with rainbow eyeshadow and eyeliner. You can also paint one-half of your face black and highlight the facial bones with a skeleton design to spook everyone.

Pretty scary Avatar

Inspired by the 2009 epic science fiction film Avatar, this unique makeup is pretty and scary at the same time. First, paint your entire face blue. Use earbuds to apply white dots to your face. Remember to blend everything well. Use black and white paint to create soft lines on the face. Braid your hair to enhance your overall look.

Creepy Creepy snowman look

Apply a full white base using white facial paint. To create slits over the mouth, use a fine makeup brush to trace the outline with a grey or black eyeshadow. Go over the lines again with black eyeliner and fill them to create a stitched look. Apply a highlighter on your nose tip and blush on your cheeks to create that glowy effect.

Bright and fun The Mad Hatter look

If you love playing with colors, then this is the makeup look you should go for where you can make your face a canvas for bright and fun pigments. This look is inspired by the unique character from Alice in Wonderland. Paint your face white, and create messy smokey eyes using orange and blue eyeshadows. Put on an orange wig and a tall hat.

Fun and scary Creepy clown look

Creepy clown makeup is one of the best looks to try on Halloween. You can go all gory with drizzles of fake blood on your face along with slashed cuts to creep out people even more. Try fluffy fake eyelashes, a deep red lip, and blended neon eyeshadows to add some oomph to your overall look. Finally, wear an oversized bowtie on your hair.

Makeup tips Makeup supplies you need for Halloween

According to Monga, cream-based makeup is the most popular Halloween makeup item to create certain looks, like a witch, vampire, etc. Adhesives can also be used to create a variety of special effects from wrinkles to gory head wounds. Some popular adhesives are spirit gum, liquid latex, and corn syrup. To create a long-lasting look for your Halloween party, remember to use an astringent.