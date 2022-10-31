Lifestyle

Halloween 2022: 5 games to play at your scary bash

Halloween 2022: 5 games to play at your scary bash

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 31, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

Play these five games to make your Halloween party more fun and spooky

No, ouija board is not on the list! October 31 is celebrated as Halloween every year and it's the perfect time to unite with family or friends and soak in some 'deadly' fun! So if you're all set to organize a party that becomes the talk of the town, consider indulging your ghostly guests in these five fun-filled games. Let the dread begin!

Halloween classic Mummy wrap

This game is sure to involve each and every member of your tribe. In teams of two (at least), one player plays the role of mummy while the other is the wrapper. As the timer goes on, each team races against each other to wrap their mummy first with white toilet paper. The one who finishes before the timer hits zero, wins!

For the young at heart Ghost hunt

Ghost hunt is the perfect dose of fun for kids, and adults who are young at heart. Before the party begins, hide some candies and/or toy ghosts inside and outside your dark venue. Give each player a small bag or a basket and let them go on a hunt for them. Whosoever finds the maximum number of treats or toys, wins the game.

Clues and guessing Halloween heads up

This game is the perfect icebreaker for your attendees. All you have to do is, grab some sticky notes and write a Halloween-special word on each. Each player picks a note and sticks it on their forehead without reading it. The rest of the people give them clues to guess what is written on the player's head. Fun and easy, right?

Drop some 'eyes' in the cup Eyeball pong

Here's the Halloween version of beer pong. Make scary eyes on ping pong balls and divide them equally among each player. Players then take turns to bounce an eyeball on the table so it lands inside a cup. For each eyeball that makes it inside the cup, the player gets a point. The maximum scorer wins...a night in a graveyard. Just kidding!

With an eerie twist Truth or scare

Truth or scare is a spooky version of 'truth or dare' and is pretty much the same as the latter. If the player selects "truth," they have to pick a card from the "truth bag" and honestly answer the question that pops out. However, if they choose "scare," they have to take one of the scares from the "scare bag" and do it.