Happy birthday, Arjun Bijlani! Check out his fitness secrets

Oct 31, 2022

Arjun Bijlani is known for his tough physique

One of the most popular Hindi television actors, Arjun Bijlani made his debut in 2004 with Ekta Kapoor's show Kartika. Following this, the actor went on to appear in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, and others. A fitness freak, Bijlani has a chiseled body and a tough physique. On the actor's 40th birthday, check out his fitness secrets.

Exercise Bijlani maintains a balance between weight training and functional training

Despite having odd working hours, Bijlani manages to work out regularly. According to him, excessive cardio is a complete no-no. "It is essential to exercise regularly, which means that there should be a proper balance between weight training and functional training," he had said in an interview. "Ensure whenever you are working out that each set doesn't last more than 45-60 seconds," he added.

Swimming Bijlani loves swimming and practices it on weekends

Bijani is also a fan of swimming and goes for a swim with friends on weekends to rejuvenate. He usually hits the gym after packing up from shooting. No matter how late it is, he never misses his workout session. The Ishq Mein Marjavan actor even manages to work out during vacations. He loves practicing new training methods and forms every day.

Food habits Bijlani eats every three hours, six times a day

Apart from a daily workout routine, Bijlani follows a strict diet plan to stay fit and healthy. He eats every three hours, six times a day. His diet includes more protein and fewer carbohydrates. Bijlani consumes at least six liters of water daily at regular intervals to stay hydrated. He also tries to get at least eight-nine hours of sleep.

Diet plan Know about the TV star's diet plan

The Roohaniyat actor usually has an omelet or sandwich in the morning for breakfast. He takes his tiffin from home to set. His lunch includes roti, dal, a little rice, and lots of vegetables. He has a lot of fresh fruits in between his meals. After reaching home, he has a protein shake. His dinner is pretty much the same as his lunch.