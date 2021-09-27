Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' dedicates trophy to son

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' was filmed over 42 days amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols in Cape Town

Arjun Bijlani on Sunday was announced the winner of the adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the popular TV star said he wanted to win the series for his five-year-old son, Ayaan. Bijlani participated in the 11th season of the Colors show, which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Here's more about it.

It was a long journey in Cape Town: Bijlani

In an interview, Bijlani said he was overjoyed after winning the show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty as it was not an easy feat to pull off. "It feels great to have won the show. It was a long journey in Cape Town. When Rohit sir announced my name, I was extremely happy," he said.

My son wanted me to win the trophy: Bijlani

"I really wanted to win this one for Ayaan more than anything. He had told me that he wanted me to win the trophy. For a kid it's a big thing," the 38-year-old actor said. He was among the top six finalists besides fellow actors Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, singer Rahul Vaidya, and TV personality Varun Sood.

The show was not a natural progression for Bijlani

Khatron Ke Khiladi was filmed over 42 days amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols in Cape Town. Bijlani has appeared on popular fictional shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Left Right Left. Doing a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi was not a natural progression for him, the actor said, adding he's glad he took a chance.

My friends said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: Bijlani

"I was offered this (show) earlier as well but it never worked out because of the dates," he said. "I too wasn't that keen, I didn't know if I could do all of that. But I was told by my friends that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I must participate in the show for the experience," the actor said.

I took it one day at a time: Bijlani

"So this time when I was offered the show, I said I'll do it. I thought I'll take it one day at a time, face these challenges and do these stunts," he shared. What also worked in his favor was the opportunity to reach out to his audience after a long gap in shooting because of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown last year, Bijlani said.