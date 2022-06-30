Lifestyle

5 ways to treat your feet right this monsoon

Written by Sneha Das Jun 30, 2022, 07:29 pm 3 min read

These tips will keep your feet smooth, clean and soft during the monsoon season.

Apart from your skin and hair, your feet also need equal care and pampering during the monsoon season as they are the most exposed to the wet and humid weather. Monsoons can lead to smelly feet along with several fungal infections causing allergies like redness, ringworm, and itching. Follow these basic monsoon foot care tips to keep your feet healthy, clean, fresh, and nourished.

Clean feet Wash and clean your feet and keep them dry

Always keep your feet clean and dry to prevent fungal infections and allergies. Damp and unclean feet increase the chances of cracks and warts. Wash your shoes and socks after coming back home in antibacterial water. Also, wash your feet regularly after returning home with mild soap and warm water. Avoid walking barefoot on the floor or wet grass and wear your flip-flops.

Soaking your feet in some warm water helps to relieve stress and keep you relaxed. It also soothes pain and inflammation and reduces muscle cramps. A foot soak kills bacteria and softens your skin. Mix salt and mild shampoo in lukewarm water, and soak your feet in it for 15 minutes. Exfoliate your heels with a pumice stone to rub off dead skin cells.

After your foot soaking session, moisturize and hydrate your feet with a nourishing foot cream to make them healthy, smooth, and soft. Use the moisturizer twice daily to keep cracks, allergies, and dead skin at bay. Coat your feet with an anti-bacterial talcum powder and powdered camphor and then wear your socks and shoes to avoid smelly and sweaty feet, and stay fresh.

Toenails Avoid pedicure and cut your toenails short

Avoid getting pedicures at salons during the monsoon season as it can increase the risk of several foot infections. Instead, you can do a home pedicure with simple and natural ingredients. Monsoons can make your nails weak and brittle. Plus, dust and dirt can get collected under long nails, increasing the risk of fungal infections. Trim your toenails regularly and keep them short.

Avoid wearing closed shoes during the monsoons as they can become uncomfortable to wear when wet and expose you to fungal infections as the moisture content of your feet increases. Wear comfortable and breathable footwear like rubber boots, slippers, flip-flops, and sandals that can be easily washed to rid of dirt. Wear shoes that are washable, and will not skid on slippery roads.