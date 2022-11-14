Lifestyle

How to make your kids feel special on Children's Day

Spending time with your children is not only good for their development and well-being but also a cherishable phase in your life. Children's Day offers a unique occasion to plan something special for your little ones to make them feel loved and cared for. Quality time spent with parents boosts their confidence. Here are a few activities you can indulge in with your kids.

Picnic Night camping under the stars

Going camping is a wonderful experience for young children. Such experiences tend to be memorable not only for your kids but for your whole family, too. Take them out to your preferred family spot, erect tent houses, play games, and cook their favorite food. Spend the nights in nature counting stars as you bond with your kids over some music and a bonfire.

Funfair Enjoy an evening at amusement parks

With a large number of adrenaline rush-giving roller coasters, merry-go-rounds, bumper cars, boating, and much more, a visit to an amusement park is always a memorable experience. From taking a fun ride on one of these to simply strolling around the park and munching on some snacks, these will certainly be on your kids' wish list for doing fun activities.

Movies Binge-watch movies together

Movies are one of the best ways to bond with your children. Amp up your home theatre, get your popcorn ready and snuggle together under a blanket with your kids. Pick out classic musicals, fantasy comedies, princess tales, animated movies, superhero adventures, or holiday favorites, and go binge-watching! You can allow them to invite their friends too.

Art Smear your fingers with colorful paints

Get yourselves some empty canvases, brushes, and paints that are kid-friendly and unleash your creativity upon them. For children, painting is a way to convey ideas, express emotions, explore their inner artists, and enjoy the whole experience apart from just creating aesthetically pleasing masterpieces. So, paint those canvases with them this Children's Day and be a fun parent.

Outing Take them for an outing

Or, simply go for an outing with your children! Be it shopping for their clothes, watching a movie at the theatre, or for special events being organized at malls. Taking your kids for an outing helps with their psycho-social development. Children who spend more time with their families are less likely to engage in risky behaviors or get addicted to any substance.