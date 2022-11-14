Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about narcolepsy, a sleep disorder

Everything you need to know about narcolepsy, a sleep disorder

Written by Sneha Das Nov 14, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Narcolepsy is a chronic sleeping disorder that affects your sleep and waking up patterns

Also known as excessive uncontrollable daytime sleepiness, narcolepsy is a chronic sleeping disorder that affects your ability to sleep and wake up and you end up suffering from uncontrollable sleepiness during the day. This neurological condition can lead to sudden sleep attacks at any time of the day and while doing any type of activity. Here's more you need to know about the condition.

Information What is narcolepsy?

Narcolepsy is a rare long-term brain condition that makes the patient fall asleep suddenly at inappropriate times as the brain is unable to regulate sleeping and waking patterns normally. About 20,000 Americans, males and females equally, have been affected by this condition.

Types What are the types of narcolepsy?

Check out these two different types of narcolepsy: Type 1 narcolepsy: Also called narcolepsy with cataplexy, this type of narcolepsy causes excessive daytime sleepiness, cataplexy, and low levels of hypocretin (a brain chemical) in patients. Type 2 narcolepsy- Also called narcolepsy without cataplexy, this type causes daytime sleepiness without any cataplexy condition. Patients also have normal levels of hypocretin in this type.

Causes Causes behind the condition

People affected with narcolepsy have a loss of hypocretin, a neurotransmitter in the brain. Narcolepsy can be caused due to an autoimmune disorder, a family history associated with this condition, or even a brain injury or trauma that can affect REM sleep and wakefulness. Infections and environmental toxins like pesticides, passive smoking, and heavy metals can also cause this condition.

Symptoms Symptoms of narcolepsy

One of the most common symptoms of narcolepsy includes excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) which can affect your daily activities. EDS can cause mental cloudiness, lack of energy, and exhaustion. Narcolepsy causes disrupted nighttime sleep, sleep paralysis, and hallucinations. You can even experience cataplexy which causes loss of muscle tone brought on by strong emotions of anger, laughter, stress, surprise, fear, etc.

Treatment Treatment for this condition

Incorporating changes in your lifestyle like a healthy diet, regular sleeping patterns, and keeping stress away can help with the condition. You can have medications for EDS and for staying awake during the day. Avoid alcohol, and caffeine, several hours before bedtime and quit smoking. Exercise at least 20 minutes daily and avoid consuming large and heavy meals or excess liquids close to bedtime.