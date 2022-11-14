Lifestyle

Books to gift your teenagers this Children's Day

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 14, 2022, 12:44 pm 3 min read

Books are one of the best gifts you can give to your young ones

November 14th is that time of the year when children are showered with lots of love and affection by their parents and loved ones. If you still haven't decided how to make your kids feel special today, gift them a book! Books are thoughtful and through-provoking gifts! We have curated a list of books you can gift your young readers on this children's day.

Timeless classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee

Published in 1960, To Kill a Mockingbird has become a timeless classic in modern American literature. From the point of view of a six-year-old, the book explores ideas of racial prejudice and small-town identity with utmost decency and humor. It gets right to the heart of human behavior - who's innocent, what guilty means, and the limits of love and hate.

Coming of age 'The Catcher in the Rye' by J.D. Salinger

J.D. Salinger's The Cather in the Rye is a wake-up call to all teenagers. The story deals with complex themes of rebellion, alienation, and independence and is a critique of superficiality in society. It would be an inspiring read for your teen as it gives the message to remain hopeful even during the toughest of times and of being true to oneself.

Realistic fiction 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' by Stephen Chbosky

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky is a book jam-packed with emotions. Your teen certainly needs to read this heartfelt novel as it subtly but profoundly takes a stark look at issues like heartbreaks, friendships, and the weirdness of high-school life. From having little idea of what to do to learning through tumultuous experiences is what this book is all about.

Historical fiction 'The Book Thief' by Markus Zusak

Published in 2005, The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, is a tremendously powerful portrayal of life under the Nazis and how a young girl's passion for reading feeds her soul when all else seems hopeless. The story will take your teen through an emotional roller-coaster ride, and this book is among those which everyone has to read at least once in their lifetime.

Queer fiction 'Every Body Looking' by Candice Iloh

Dealing with topics like divorce, sexuality, education, religion, and more, Every Body Looking by Candice Iloh, affirms that trauma doesn't shape our identities. The story further demonstrates how trauma can be healed by nurturing an identity that's independent of it. As every teen comes to terms with the harsh realities of life, they will relate to the story. Check out more such book recommendations.