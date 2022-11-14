Lifestyle

Happy Children's Day 2022: History, significance, and more

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 14, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

Here's everything you should know about Children's Day

Here's to children and the kid in all of us! "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of our country," Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India had said. And today, on the occasion of his 133rd birthday and Children's Day, is the perfect time to reflect on this.

History Children's Day was initially celebrated on November 20 every year

Initially, Children's Day was celebrated each year on November 20, which is the same day as World Children's Day in the United Nations. However, after Jawaharlal Nehru died, a resolution was passed in the Indian parliament to celebrate his birthday i.e. November 14, as Children's Day in India. Hence, the date was shifted from November 20 to November 14.

Significance The former PM was adorably called 'Chacha Nehru'

Jawaharlal Nehru was a great advocate of children's rights, hence he was lovingly called 'Chacha Nehru'. He believed that children are the foundation of society and the future of the country. As he was also a great advocate of an all-inclusive education system that is accessible to all kids in India, this day is also celebrated to raise awareness.

Memory Why Nehru pinned a red rose on his coat

Chacha Nehru used to pin a rose on his coat. Ever wondered why? Well, while some say that the late PM was fond of roses, others say that he was gifted one by a young girl during one of his political rallies. However, he used to wear it in memory of his wife Kamala Nehru, who died in 1936 from tuberculosis.

Celebration Institutions organize events for children, spread awareness about education

On this day, teachers in schools and colleges around the country organize special events and performances for children. Not just that, various organizations including NGOs spread awareness about the importance of children's education, development, health, and the issues they face during their growing years. At home, parents pamper children with gifts and inculcate values in them to guide them to become responsible young adults.