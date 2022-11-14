Lifestyle

Kolkata boy wins Doodle for Google 2022 contest

Written by Sneha Das Nov 14, 2022, 12:08 pm 2 min read

Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata has won the Doodle for Google competition

Tech giant Google announced the Doodle for Google 2022 competition winners, flagging off Children's Day celebrations in India. Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata has been declared the winner out of 115,000 entries from over 100 Indian cities by participants between Grades 1-10. Mukherjee's inspiring Doodle titled "India on the center stage" has been featured on Google's homepage today, on Children's Day.

Here's what Mukherjee's Doodle tries to signify

Mukherjee's doodle expresses his hopes for India's scientific development to gain further momentum in the future. Mukherjee wrote, "In the next 25 years, India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity's betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years."

20 doodles were finalized by Google's team of judges

"We were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the Doodles," Google said in a press release. For the theme "In the next 25 years, my India will...," Google's team of judges finalized 20 doodles. They were put up online for public voting. Along with the national winner, four group winners have also been selected.

Judgment criteria were based on artistic merit and creativity

The panel of judges included actor and producer Neena Gupta, YouTube creator Slayypoint, editor-in-chief at Tinkle Comics Kuriakose Vaisian, and artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat along with the team of Google Doodle. The judgment criteria for selecting the finalists from hundreds of entries was based on "artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of the approach."

The competition aims to encourage creativity in young people

The competition for "Doodle for Google" was organized to encourage creativity and celebrate the power of imagination in young minds. Doodle for Google is an annual competition held in different countries. It gives the opportunity to young children to create a Google Doodle that will be featured on the local Google homepage as a Doodle, inspiring immense talent across the country.