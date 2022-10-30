Lifestyle

5 natural home remedies to get rid of coughing

Written by Sneha Das Oct 30, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Winter is around the corner, and it brings with it several respiratory illnesses, including colds, flu, cough, and fever. Coughing is an extremely annoying health concern out of the lot as it irritates your throat passage and causes discomfort and difficulty in swallowing your food as well. Here are five effective home remedies that will offer relief and help your cough recede.

Age-old remedy Honey

One of the most effective natural home remedies for cough, honey works even better than over-the-counter medications to treat the condition. Loaded with antioxidants and antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, honey can also help soothe a sore throat. You can mix two tablespoons of honey in warm water with lemon or herbal tea to get relief from congestion and soothe your esophagus.

Superfood Ginger

Known for healing colds, flu, nausea, and cough, ginger is a great superfood to add to your diet. According to a 2013 study, a chemical compound called gingerol found in ginger suppresses airway hyperresponsiveness that triggers asthma symptoms like coughing. Its anti-inflammatory properties relax membranes in the airways and decrease coughing. Have warm ginger tea or ginger juice with honey to treat coughing.

Antiviral properties Turmeric

Turmeric contains a powerful active compound called curcumin, which is well-known for its antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. This spice is extremely effective against colds, flu, and coughs as it reduces inflammation in the body. You can have turmeric with warm milk, honey, and black pepper. The piperine in black pepper increases the bioavailability of turmeric, which supports your body's turmeric absorption capability.

Healing properties Peppermint

Known for its healing properties, the menthol in peppermint helps soothe the throat and make the nerve endings in the throat numb that have become irritated by coughing. The menthol also breaks down mucus and reduces congestion, thereby making it easier to breathe. You can drink peppermint tea twice daily, use peppermint oil as aromatherapy, or inhale peppermint vapors from a steam treatment.

Faster recovery Garlic

Garlic contains a powerful substance called allicin that has antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. It gives relief from cough and cold and ensures faster recovery. It acts as a natural expectorant and helps in breaking down phlegm build-up. You can chew raw garlic for added benefits or fry some chopped garlic in ghee and add it to your food.