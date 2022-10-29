Lifestyle

Bookmark these adventurous trekking trails near Mussoorie

The regions around the beautiful "Queen of the Hills" are worth a trip! Known among the most popular hill stations in India, Mussoorie is famed for its captivating landscapes and adventure activities. Adventure here is not just limited to camping, rock climbing, or paragliding. you can also indulge in a hike or trek in the surrounding region. Here are five of them.

Weekend trek Nag Tibba trek

Nag Tibba is the highest peak in the lower Himalayas and is situated very close to Mussoorie. Also called "Serpent's Peak," this mountain is perched at a height of 10,000 ft above sea level. It is one of the best weekend treks, ranks easy on the difficulty level, and is suitable for adventure freaks of all age groups, fitness strengths, and experience levels.

Beautiful and thrilling Kedarkantha trek

If you're looking for a trek that's beautiful, thrilling, and quivering in equal measure, the Kedarkantha trek is just for you. It ranks easy to moderate on the difficulty level and is best experienced between December and April. The trail is about 28 kilometers long and starts from Sankri Village near Mussoorie. You reach an altitude of 14,010 ft.

Valley of Gods Har Ki Dun trek

Ranking moderate on the difficulty level, the Har Ki Dun trek takes you to an altitude of 11,811 ft above sea level. It has a moderate amount of ascends and descends. Also known as the "Valley of Gods," you will find mesmerizing waterfalls, lush meadows, pine forests, and hamlets on your way. The trail's beauty is enhanced by the Bandarpunch range in the backdrop.

Rebelling Rupin Pass trek

The Rupin Pass trek is considered among the most challenging ones that you can take. Although the trail is daunting and rebelling, it is a treat to explore once you conquer it. You reach an altitude of 12,000 ft above sea level and on the way, you will pass through vast snowfields, waterfalls, streams, forests, bridges, religious sites, and habitations.

Snowy Roopkund trek

The Roopkund trek is among the most stunning and difficult trails. On the way, you will pass through gorgeous rivers, scenic ridges, lush forests, and some really idyllic meadows. The trek starts from Lohajung and takes you at an altitude of 16,500 ft approx. The snowy and zig-zag 53-kilometer-long trail offers stunning views of the Roopkund Lake, Neelganga River, and the Nanda Devi peak.