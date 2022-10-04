Lifestyle

5 heart-warming souvenirs from Mexico that you must buy

Shopping for souvenirs makes our travel diaries all the more memorable. It is these little things that keep us hooked on our vacation, even when we reminisce about them years later. When it comes to a stunning travel destination like Mexico, there's something for everyone to take home, in heaps. Here are five awesome things that you must buy on your trip to Mexico.

Artistic Mayan Wooden Mask

Mexico best exhibits its rich culture and traditions through art. One of the famous art forms is the Mayan wooden mask which was made by the Mayans 1,000 years ago when they inhabited the Yucatán peninsula. The masks feature a beautiful and unique reflection of Mexico's strong indigenous roots. They depict ancient deities, animals, and other natural symbols.

Traditional Talavera pottery

Talavera pottery is a traditional activity in Mexico ever since the colonial period. It is so popular that you may find it in every nook and cranny of the markets here. The ceramics featuring it boast bright colors and intricate patterns, so you can easily identify them. You can buy some stunning Talavera bowls, cups, plates, spoons, platters, salt and pepper shakers, etc.

Flavorful Mexican salsa and hot sauce

If there's one flavor that will transport you back to your time in Mexico, it has to be that of its salsa and hot sauce. It is the most famous export of the country and is available in a variety of flavors. From tomatillo salsa made with tangy green tomatoes to the smoky flavor of chipotle salsa, there's something up for grabs for everyone.

Fashionable Taxco silver

Taxco silver gets its name from one of the towns in Mexico where it is generally produced. The jewelry made from it is exquisitely designed by local artisans, which makes it a popular souvenir. From rings and earrings to neck pieces and bracelets, there's a lot you can carry home and ornate yourself with. They also feature precious stones like turquoise, onyx, and malachite.

Culinary Molinillo

Molinillo is a traditional culinary tool that looks like a wooden whisk. Mexicans use it to create a beautiful froth in their warm beverages like hot chocolate, atole, and champurrado, which makes it a useful gift for even tourists to take home. Additionally, it also makes for a stunning kitchen decor item, if in case you aren't using it as a whisk.