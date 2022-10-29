Lifestyle

5 natural homemade body oils to try this winter

5 natural homemade body oils to try this winter

Written by Sneha Das Oct 29, 2022, 04:35 am 2 min read

These homemade body oils will keep your skin nourished this winter

Winter can make your skin dry and flaky and lead to several skin issues. It is important to pamper your skin more during this time and keep it nourished and hydrated to maintain that healthy glow and protect it from the harsh wintry months. Since body oils moisturize your skin and improve its texture, do try these homemade natural body oils this winter.

Moisturizing oil Eucalyptus body oil

This moisturizing body oil is packed with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and will give your skin a vibrant glow. Mix together eucalyptus oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, balsam fir essential oil, and lemongrass essential oil. Wash your body and dry it with a towel. Apply this oil all over your body, relax and wash it after a few hours.

Complete hydration Lavender body oil

If you want to relax and have a peaceful night's sleep, then this lavender body oil must be a part of your daily skincare routine. It will hydrate your skin without leaving it greasy. Mix together sweet almond oil, lavender essential oil, jojoba oil, vanilla essential oil, chamomile essential oil, lavender sprig, and jasmine essential oil. Apply it all over your body.

Antibacterial properties Cinnamon body oil

This nourishing oil will keep you warm from the inside during the winter months and soothe dry skin. Packed with antibacterial properties, it will also heal skin infections. Mix together sweet almond oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, vanilla essential oil, cinnamon essential oil, and clove essential oil in a glass bottle, and add a cinnamon stick. Apply it all over your body and relax.

Minty oil Fresh peppermint body oil

Apart from hydrating your skin, this minty oil will keep you fresh, calm, and focused. It will also protect your skin from sun damage and reduce inflammation. Combine together grapeseed oil, peppermint essential oil, vitamin E oil, lemongrass essential oil, and a sprig of fresh peppermint. Apply it on your skin, relax and take a bath after a few hours.

Refreshing oil Citrus body oil

This citrus body oil is refreshing and will moisturize your body. Apply it after getting out of the shower to get that natural healthy glow. Heat coconut oil and jojoba oil in a pan. Turn off the heat, add grapefruit essential oil, lemon essential oil, and orange essential oil to it and mix well. Cool for 30 minutes, pour into a bottle, and use.