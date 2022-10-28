Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of falsa or Indian sherbet berry

Written by Sneha Das Oct 28, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

High in nutrients, falsa has a cooling effect on the body

Also called Grewia Asiatica, phalsa or falsa is a small and round reddish-purple-colored fruit that resembles blueberries. A rather popular summer fruit across Asia and Australia, it has a sweet and sour flavor and can be consumed raw or in the form of juice. This nutritious fruit has a cooling effect on the body. Here are five health benefits of falsa.

Joint pain Helps relieve joint pain

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, falsa is highly effective in alleviating severe pain in bones and relieving inflammation. It also treats conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis and helps increase the mobility of joints. The calcium in this fruit also makes your bones strong and healthy. Include this fruit in your daily diet to relieve joint pain and inflammation and prevent bone-related disorders.

Skin health Good for your skin

Antioxidants like anthocyanins in falsa help protect the collagen in your body which keeps your skin young, fresh and tight. It is also effective against mild to severe skin infections. Falsa's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and astringent properties reduce skin itching and prevent conditions like scabies and eczema. The vitamin C in it prevents fine lines and protects cells from free radicals.

Heart health Manages blood pressure levels

Loaded with polyphenol antioxidants, essential minerals like potassium and phosphorus, and a low glycemic index, falsa helps lower your blood pressure levels. It prevents stroke, heart attack, and other harmful cardiovascular diseases. The antioxidants in falsa also purify your blood. The tannin and anthocyanin antioxidants prevent lipid accumulation in the bloodstream and clogging of cholesterol in blood vessels, preventing cardiac ailments.

Anemia Helps treat anemia

Anemia is a condition in which your blood lacks healthy red blood cells. It can lead to fatigue and dizziness. Rich in iron, falsa helps monitor synthesis and ensure the smooth flow of blood between tissues and organs in the body. Consuming this nutritious fruit every day helps raise your iron levels and prevent symptoms of anemia like tiredness and weakness.

Respiratory health Treats respiratory issues

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals like vitamins A and C, potassium, iron, magnesium, and calcium, falsa is great for your respiratory health. Drink falsa juice along with lemon and ginger essence to alleviate cold and cough and conditions like sore throat, bronchitis, asthma, and other respiratory ailments. The low glycemic index in this fruit helps pacify irritating instances in the lungs.