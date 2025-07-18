Page Loader
Here's what ISRO spent for Shubhanshu Shukla's historic ISS mission
By Mudit Dube
Jul 18, 2025
05:23 pm
What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spent approximately ₹550 crore (around $59 million) for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This expenditure secured his seat aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and covered extensive training and logistical support for the 20-day mission. His experience as the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian in space overall is deemed invaluable for the nation's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2027.

Mission impact

Shukla's journey a major milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions

ISRO has described Shukla's journey as a major milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions. The experience is expected to greatly benefit the Gaganyaan mission. Shukla is one of four IAF officers selected for this historic crewed space mission. He was part of an international crew on the ISS, focusing on scientific research and outreach activities. The mission commenced with a launch from Kennedy Space Center on June 25 and concluded with a splashdown off the California coast on July 15.

Training details

Shukla underwent rigorous training for the mission

ISRO project director Sudeesh Balan revealed that Shukla underwent rigorous training for the mission from August last year. This training included physical and psychological assessments to prepare him for the space journey. The Axiom-4 mission was a commercial flight operated by Houston-based private company Axiom Space, in partnership with NASA, ISRO, and the European Space Agency.