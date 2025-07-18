Here's what ISRO spent for Shubhanshu Shukla's historic ISS mission
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spent approximately ₹550 crore (around $59 million) for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This expenditure secured his seat aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and covered extensive training and logistical support for the 20-day mission. His experience as the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian in space overall is deemed invaluable for the nation's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2027.
Mission impact
Shukla's journey a major milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions
ISRO has described Shukla's journey as a major milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions. The experience is expected to greatly benefit the Gaganyaan mission. Shukla is one of four IAF officers selected for this historic crewed space mission. He was part of an international crew on the ISS, focusing on scientific research and outreach activities. The mission commenced with a launch from Kennedy Space Center on June 25 and concluded with a splashdown off the California coast on July 15.
Training details
Shukla underwent rigorous training for the mission
ISRO project director Sudeesh Balan revealed that Shukla underwent rigorous training for the mission from August last year. This training included physical and psychological assessments to prepare him for the space journey. The Axiom-4 mission was a commercial flight operated by Houston-based private company Axiom Space, in partnership with NASA, ISRO, and the European Space Agency.