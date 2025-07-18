Here's what ISRO spent for Shubhanshu Shukla's historic ISS mission

Mission impact

Shukla's journey a major milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions

ISRO has described Shukla's journey as a major milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions. The experience is expected to greatly benefit the Gaganyaan mission. Shukla is one of four IAF officers selected for this historic crewed space mission. He was part of an international crew on the ISS, focusing on scientific research and outreach activities. The mission commenced with a launch from Kennedy Space Center on June 25 and concluded with a splashdown off the California coast on July 15.