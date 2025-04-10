What's the story

India's Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, recently unveiled the country's ambitious plans for space exploration at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

The minister announced that India plans to set up its own space station, Bharat Antariksha Station, by 2035.

Singh also unveiled plans for a crewed Moon mission with an Indian astronaut landing on the lunar surface by 2040.