India will have its own space station by 2035
What's the story
India's Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, recently unveiled the country's ambitious plans for space exploration at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit.
The minister announced that India plans to set up its own space station, Bharat Antariksha Station, by 2035.
Singh also unveiled plans for a crewed Moon mission with an Indian astronaut landing on the lunar surface by 2040.
Lunar mission
India joins select group of nations in lunar exploration
The proposed Moon mission would put India among the few nations to have accomplished human lunar exploration.
Retired US astronaut Scott Kelly, who was also present at the summit, expressed confidence in India's capabilities.
"I'm confident if India decides that they want to land an Indian astronaut on the Moon... assuming you make the investment, it's absolutely possible," he said.
Spaceflight update
Gaganyaan mission: India's first human spaceflight program
Singh also gave updates on Gaganyaan mission, India's first human spaceflight program.
He said the first Indian astronaut is likely to go to space by late 2025 or early 2026.
The mission will be a major milestone in showcasing India's ability to send humans to space and bring them back safely.
Achievements
ISRO's history of successful space missions
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has a remarkable track record of successful space missions.
In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit with its cost-effective Mangalyaan orbiter.
The 2008 Chandrayaan-1 mission discovered water molecules on the Moon, while 2019's Chandrayaan-2 pushed the boundaries of lunar exploration despite a hard landing.
Chandrayaan-3, launched by in 2023, made India the first to land near the Moon's south pole and the fourth to achieve a soft lunar landing.