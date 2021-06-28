ISRO racing against time to launch Gaganyaan's uncrewed test flight

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 04:53 pm

ISRO’s Gaganyaan test flight slated for December now a race against time

The Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Gaganyaan program was formally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address in August 2018. A fresh report suggests that the space agency is racing the clock to launch the program's first uncrewed mission in December this year after deliveries of hardware components from various industries across the country were delayed by pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Details

ISRO has been working on Gaganyaan for decades

The Gaganyaan program's initial target was to launch a manned spaceflight before the country's 75th Independence Day in 2022. ISRO's sources said that work on the Gaganyaan program ensued a decade before the official announcement was made three years ago. ISRO has reportedly sought the assistance of French, Russian, and American space agencies for "some crucial activities and supply of components."

Severe impact

Pandemic-related restrictions have delayed the production of Gaganyaan's hardware systems

ISRO's GSLV rocket

Recently, an ISRO official told PTI that design, analysis, and documentation for the first unmanned mission slated for lift-off in December is being done by ISRO. Meanwhile, hardware for Gaganyaan is being produced and supplied by hundreds of specialized vendors across the country. However, nationwide lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions have "severely affected" the space program.

Time crunch

ISRO still trying to meet government's mission target: ISRO Chairman

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan

An ISRO official said, "There was an impact on the realization of hardware systems. We expect some delay." Another official reportedly added that ISRO is trying to meet deadlines by putting in "extra hours, extra work." Earlier this month, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said, with international assistance, ISRO won't "lose much time" and ISRO is trying to achieve the government's target for the mission.

Four Indian astronaut candidates already underwent training in Russia

Department of Space Minister Jitendra Singh

In February, Minister of State in the Department of Space, Jitendra Singh explained that the Gaganyaan mission's first uncrewed flight slated for launch in December will be followed by another uncrewed flight in 2022-23, culminating in human spaceflight. Four Indian astronaut candidates have already undergone space flight training in Russia for this. ISRO will use its heavy-lift GSLV Mk 3 launcher for the mission.