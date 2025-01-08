ISRO shares 1st scientific data from Aditya-L1 solar observatory
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first batch of scientific data from Aditya-L1, India's space-based solar observatory.
The release comes just in time for the first anniversary of the spacecraft's successful placement in its halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point.
The detailed dataset features observations from all seven remote sensing and in-situ experiments on board the Aditya-L1.
Event details
Data release event: A gathering of scientific minds
The data release event was attended by 40 top scientists, academics, as well as students from 15 universities and research institutions across India.
The event included presentations from principal investigators of the seven onboard experiments.
Discussions on mission configuration and data archival processes were also held.
ISRO said this marks a crucial step forward in India's solar, heliophysics, and space weather research.
Data accessibility
Data now accessible to global scientific community
The Aditya-L1 datasets are now available to researchers and students across the globe via the Indian Space Science Data Centre (ISSDC) portal.
ISRO has made the data available via various access points, including the main ISSDC website and the PRADAN portal. This is to encourage wide scientific participation and use of these precious resources.
Mission achievements
Aditya-L1's significant contributions to solar research
Since its launch in September 2023, Aditya-L1 has contributed immensely to our understanding of the Sun.
The spacecraft has been tracking solar activity and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), offering detailed views of phenomena like sunspots and solar storms.
The Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA) also successfully detected multiple CMEs, including some notable ones in February 2024.