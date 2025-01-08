What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first batch of scientific data from Aditya-L1, India's space-based solar observatory.

The release comes just in time for the first anniversary of the spacecraft's successful placement in its halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The detailed dataset features observations from all seven remote sensing and in-situ experiments on board the Aditya-L1.