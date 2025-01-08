What's the story

Contrary to recent speculations of a January release, Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) and new iPad models are now expected to launch by April.

This comes from Mark Gurman, a well-respected source in the tech industry. He suggests that these products are being developed with iOS 18.3 as their OS for the launch.

The hardware is expected to be released ahead of iOS 18.4, due before WWDC in June.