Here's when Apple will launch iPhone SE4 and new iPads
What's the story
Contrary to recent speculations of a January release, Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) and new iPad models are now expected to launch by April.
This comes from Mark Gurman, a well-respected source in the tech industry. He suggests that these products are being developed with iOS 18.3 as their OS for the launch.
The hardware is expected to be released ahead of iOS 18.4, due before WWDC in June.
User experience
iPhone SE 4 to feature enhanced display and performance
The new model is likely to sport a bigger 6.06-inch OLED display, a major upgrade over the last model's 4.7-inch LCD. This will enhance viewing quality and make it on par with high-end iPhones.
The rumored A18 chipset in the SE 4 will offer a major performance boost, bringing it closer to iPhone 16 series in terms of processing power.
The jump from 4GB to 8GB RAM is especially interesting for improving multitasking and running Apple's latest AI features.
Camera upgrade
iPhone SE 4 to match iPhone 16's camera capabilities
The fourth-generation iPhone SE is also rumored to sport the same rear camera as the iPhone 16.
This means a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera, giving a major upgrade to Apple's budget-friendly device.
The rear camera employs a wide-angle lens Apple calls a "Fusion" lens, capable of taking standard and zoom photos without losing detail.
The handset will also have an iPhone 14-like design and possibly Face ID technology as well.
Tech upgrades
New iPads to feature advanced processors
The iPad 11 will be a major upgrade, bringing Apple Intelligence to the tablet with A18 processor.
If Apple refreshes the iPad Air, it will come with an M4 chip. This might indicate the arrival of an M5-equipped iPad Pro later in 2025.
The next iPhone SE 4 could be rebranded as iPhone 16E or 16e, bringing it in line with Apple's flagship series.
Release pattern
Apple's product release strategy and pricing
Apple's product release cycles are dictated by supply chain and demand factors. The company usually launches flagships in fall, while iPhone SE has always been released in spring.
An April launch for iPhone SE would match previous releases, give the supply chain time to meet chip demand, and match customers who upgrade in spring.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced around $500 (approx ₹43,000).