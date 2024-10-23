iPhone user loses ₹87,000 after downloading fraudulent 'Lounge Pass' app
In a shocking incident, a woman lost over ₹87,000 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport while trying to access a lounge. The victim was traveling without physical credit cards and showed a photo of one at the lounge to get in. The lounge staff asked her to download an app on her iPhone called "Lounge Pass" and go through a facial recognition procedure for security. However, she later found fraudulent charges on her credit card statement, meaning she had been scammed.
Take a look at the incident
Unauthorized charges and call forwarding raised suspicions
Despite downloading the app, Mani never used the lounge facilities. Instead, she opted to have coffee at Starbucks before her flight. After her trip, friends told her that they were unable to reach her on phone. Initially blaming it on her Airtel service, she became suspicious when told that a man had been answering her calls.
Transactions linked to lounge access app
Things took a turn for the worse when Mani saw unauthorized charges of over ₹87,000 on her credit card, transferred to a PhonePe account. She believes the scammers accessed her phone via the "Lounge Pass" app, permitting them to set up call forwarding and intercept OTPs for unauthorized transactions. After discovering this, she reported the matter to the cybercrime department and took action with her bank to prevent further losses.