Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman named Mani in Bengaluru fell victim to a scam involving an airport lounge access app, losing ₹87,000.

She downloaded the app but never used it, and later found out that her calls were being answered by a stranger and unauthorized charges were made to her credit card.

She believes the scammers used the app to access her phone, set up call forwarding, and intercept OTPs for unauthorized transactions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident has been reported to the police

iPhone user loses ₹87,000 after downloading fraudulent 'Lounge Pass' app

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:46 pm Oct 23, 202402:46 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a woman lost over ₹87,000 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport while trying to access a lounge. The victim was traveling without physical credit cards and showed a photo of one at the lounge to get in. The lounge staff asked her to download an app on her iPhone called "Lounge Pass" and go through a facial recognition procedure for security. However, she later found fraudulent charges on her credit card statement, meaning she had been scammed.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the incident

Fraud detection

Unauthorized charges and call forwarding raised suspicions

Despite downloading the app, Mani never used the lounge facilities. Instead, she opted to have coffee at Starbucks before her flight. After her trip, friends told her that they were unable to reach her on phone. Initially blaming it on her Airtel service, she became suspicious when told that a man had been answering her calls.

Aftermath

Transactions linked to lounge access app

Things took a turn for the worse when Mani saw unauthorized charges of over ₹87,000 on her credit card, transferred to a PhonePe account. She believes the scammers accessed her phone via the "Lounge Pass" app, permitting them to set up call forwarding and intercept OTPs for unauthorized transactions. After discovering this, she reported the matter to the cybercrime department and took action with her bank to prevent further losses.