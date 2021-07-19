MP: Inter-state fake currency racket busted; four held

The police also recovered fake notes in the denominations of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 with a total face value of Rs. 54 lakh

Madhya Pradesh Police has busted an inter-state racket of manufacturing and circulating fake currency notes and arrested four persons in this connection, a senior official said. The police also recovered fake notes in the denominations of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 with a total face value of Rs. 54 lakh, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told reporters on Sunday.

Gang supplied fake currency notes to southern states also

"The gang was involved in supplying fake currency notes to southern states also," he said. "On June 26, the police arrested two persons from Jirapur in the Rajgarh district with fake currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination and a face value of Rs. one lakh," he said. On the basis of information received during their questioning, the police later arrested two more persons.

One of the accused had established 'mini factory' at home

One of the accused belonged to the neighboring Agar Malwa district and another from Durg in Chhattisgarh. The official said the person arrested from Durg had set up a "mini-factory" at his home. Fake currency notes worth Rs. 54 lakh were seized from his possession, he said adding that the consignment was to be supplied to southern states.

Fake notes worth Rs. 50 lakh supplied since February

The official said that the material for printing more fake notes worth Rs. one crore was also seized from the accused person's possession. During the questioning of the accused, it came to light that fake currency notes worth Rs. 50 lakh were supplied to different people since February this year, the official further said.

Printers, laptop, ink, papers and other materials also recovered

Five printers, two paper cutters, a laptop, another computer, watermark frame, ink, and papers used for printing counterfeit notes were also recovered from the person arrested from Durg, the official said.