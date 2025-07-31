After France, UK, Canada to recognize Palestinian state 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced plans to formally recognize the Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September. This decision follows a declaration co-signed by France and 14 other countries. The New York Call, published by the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, said signatories "have already recognized, have expressed or express the willingness or the positive consideration of our countries to recognize the State of Palestine."

Countries Which countries have announced plans Andorra, Australia, Finland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, and San Marino are among those who have signed on, although none of them have recognized an independent Palestinian state. They also include Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain, all of which have recognized the state. France joined them last week. After France, United Kingdom announced it will recognize Palestinian statehood in September unless Israel takes significant steps to end the "appalling situation" in Gaza and meets other conditions

Conditional recognition Carney lays down conditions for recognition However, Carney has laid down conditions for Canada's recognition of Palestine. He said the Palestinian Authority must hold elections in 2026 without Hamas's involvement and agree to democratic reforms. "Canada would recognize Palestine if the Palestinian Authority...held an election in 2026 in which Palestinian militant group Hamas could play no part," Carney said.