After France, UK, Canada to recognize Palestinian state
What's the story
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced plans to formally recognize the Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September. This decision follows a declaration co-signed by France and 14 other countries. The New York Call, published by the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, said signatories "have already recognized, have expressed or express the willingness or the positive consideration of our countries to recognize the State of Palestine."
Countries
Which countries have announced plans
Andorra, Australia, Finland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, and San Marino are among those who have signed on, although none of them have recognized an independent Palestinian state. They also include Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain, all of which have recognized the state. France joined them last week. After France, United Kingdom announced it will recognize Palestinian statehood in September unless Israel takes significant steps to end the "appalling situation" in Gaza and meets other conditions
Conditional recognition
Carney lays down conditions for recognition
However, Carney has laid down conditions for Canada's recognition of Palestine. He said the Palestinian Authority must hold elections in 2026 without Hamas's involvement and agree to democratic reforms. "Canada would recognize Palestine if the Palestinian Authority...held an election in 2026 in which Palestinian militant group Hamas could play no part," Carney said.
Diplomatic tensions
Israel's ambassador, Trump's response
In response, Iddo Moed, Israel's ambassador to Canada, criticized the move. He said Israel "will not bow to the distorted campaign of international pressure against it." United States President Donald Trump also weighed in on the matter, saying it would be hard to negotiate a trade deal with Canada after Carney's announcement. Canada and the US are working to reach a trade agreement before August 1, after which Trump has threatened to apply a 35% tariff on all Canadian exports.