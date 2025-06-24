'Iran-Israel don't know what F—they're doing': Trump after ceasefire violated  

United States President Donald Trump has expressed his frustration with both Israel and Iran after a ceasefire he announced broke down. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said neither country "knows what the f*** they're doing." Trump slammed Israel, saying, "I'm not happy with Israel....You know, when I say 'OK, you have 12 hours,' you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them."

Discontent expressed Trump slams Israel for bombing after ceasefire announcement He also admitted that Iran violated it. But "Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen," he said, visibly angry. Trump then turned and marched toward the helicopter, disregarding additional inquiries from the press. He is flying from Joint Base Andrews to The Hague, Netherlands, to attend a NATO conference there.

Ceasefire fallout Ceasefire announced on Monday, violated within hours Before the outburst, Trump had singled out Israel on Truth Social, posting, saying, "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION." In another post, he also said that Israeli fighter jets will "turn around" and won't attack Iran. "ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!" Trump said.