What are cluster munitions; why are they so dangerous?  

What's the story

Iran on Friday launched a ballistic missile at Israel, which was armed with a warhead containing cluster submunitions.

The warhead detonated mid-air at an altitude of seven kilometers, scattering around 20 bomblets over an eight-kilometer radius in central Israel.

One of the bomblets hit a house in Azor while several others failed to detonate.

"Iran unlawfully fired...at civilian population centers, and seeks to maximize the damage...by using wide-dispersal munitions," the Israeli embassy said in an email to Reuters.