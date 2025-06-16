What's the story

Iran has claimed that Pakistan would retaliate with a nuclear strike on Israel if the latter uses nuclear weapons against Tehran.

The assertion was made by General Mohsen Rezaei, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander and member of Iran's National Security Council, during an interview on Iranian state television.

However, Pakistan swiftly denied this claim, with its Defense Minister Khawaja Asif saying Islamabad had made no such commitment.