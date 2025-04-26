Explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas port injures 281 people
What's the story
A massive blast rocked the Shahid Rajaee port at Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, on Saturday.
The incident left at least 281 people injured, state media reported.
The reason behind the explosion is still unknown to authorities. An official said that the explosion came from the containers at Shahid Rajaee port in the city.
Simultaneous events
Blast coincides with nuclear negotiations
The explosion came on the first day of a third round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States of America in Oman.
The blast took place near an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval base, reported The Jerusalem Post.
However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have denied involvement in this incident.
Social media footage showed thick black smoke billowing from the site, while other videos showed damaged buildings and vehicles.
On-ground situation
Eyewitness accounts and rescue efforts
Witnesses said several people were helping the injured and inspecting the debris.
"A number of containers stored at the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf exploded, triggering the incident. Evacuation and transfer of the injured to medical facilities are underway," a local crisis management official told news agency Reuters.
Rescue teams have also been sent to the site, he added. Local authorities are evacuating it.
Strategic importance
Shahid Rajaei Port: A key player in nuclear negotiations
Shahid Rajaei Port is a key hub for container traffic, oil storage, and petrochemical activities.
The blast came amidst the continuing nuclear negotiations led by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
The talks seek to arrive at a new deal that would restrict Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran insists is peaceful, in return for sanctions relief.