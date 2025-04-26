Farewell! Pope Francis's funeral draws thousands
What's the story
Pope Francis's funeral service was held on Saturday, a major break from the decades-old tradition of papal burials inside the Vatican.
The late pontiff was honored by around 250,000 people over three days at St. Peter's Basilica, Rome.
His coffin was carried by cardinals in rich red robes through a double line of mourners and then taken to St Peter's Square, where it received resounding applause as pallbearers lifted it for view.
Burial site
Pope Francis's burial site: A departure from tradition
In departure from centuries-old tradition, Pope Francis was buried at the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, just outside Rome. This was in accordance with his request for a "simple" tomb.
All the previous popes were buried under St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. His burial ground is a major deviation from this age-old practice.
Global tribute
Global leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis
Pope Francis's funeral service saw the attendance of leaders from across the world, including United States President Donald Trump, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spain's King Felipe VI, and Queen Letizia.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was also a part of the service.
The congregation highlighted the universal respect and admiration for the late pontiff across political boundaries.
Advocacy
Pope Francis's legacy of advocating for peace
The first Latin American pope, who died aged 88 of a stroke while recovering from double pneumonia, left a legacy of advocating for world peace and freedom of religion and expression.
Despite his health issues and doctors advising against public appearances, he surprised thousands with a visit on Easter Sunday, just a day before his death.
His last message on X stressed on life over death.
Eulogy
Cardinal Re on the deceased pope
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re praised Pope Francis on Saturday, describing him as a pope of the people and a pastor who effectively communicated with the "least among us" through an informal and spontaneous style.
Re referred to Francis as "a pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone."
Resting place
Pope's final resting place
Pope Francis's body was brought inside St Peter's Basilica at the end of the mass.
He will be buried in a private ceremony, and his tomb will be open to the public starting Sunday morning, according to the Vatican.
The Pope's funeral marks the beginning of nine days of mourning, during which the Church will hold masses as part of a tradition known as the Novemdiales.