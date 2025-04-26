What's the story

Pope Francis's funeral service was held on Saturday, a major break from the decades-old tradition of papal burials inside the Vatican.

The late pontiff was honored by around 250,000 people over three days at St. Peter's Basilica, Rome.

His coffin was carried by cardinals in rich red robes through a double line of mourners and then taken to St Peter's Square, where it received resounding applause as pallbearers lifted it for view.